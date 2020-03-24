Victoria Falls man up for rape, robbery

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A VICTORIA Falls man, who gave a lift to a woman from Bulawayo and allegedly raped and robbed her of her mobile phone, was yesterday granted $500 bail.

Hendricks Ncube (23) was not asked to plead to rape and theft charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure.

The magistrate granted him $500 bail and remanded him to April 14.

He was ordered to report once a week at Victoria Falls Police Station and continue to reside at his stated residential address.

The court was told that on December 31 2019, Ncube offered the woman (22) a lift and later drove to a bushy area near Northend where he raped her once before robbing her of her mobile phone.

He dumped her along the way.

The woman made a report to the police, leading to Ncube’s arrest.