Veteran musician drops video

BY ALBERT MASAKA

VETERAN gospel musician Chaka Ngwenya has blended experience and youth by roping in ZimPraise choir member Melissa Makwasha to produce a world class video titled Naro Vhangeri that praises the work by Zimbabweans in spreading the gospel and flying the country’s flag high.

Ngwenya told NewsDay Life & Style ahead of the launch that the video, shot in his home town of Chinhoyi at the same place where the Chimurenga war begun, was a celebration of Zimbabweans.

“Our sons and daughters of the soil who are entrepreneurs, chief executive officers, leaders, pastors all over the world are doing awesome work,” he said.

Ngwenya cited the case of Tererai Trent, who became the first Zimbabwean to have her own statue in New York in honour of her sterling work in Zimbabwe. Trent was also honoured by celebrated television host Oprah Winfrey.

The video by Ngwenya, who is now a pastor in the United States, was launched in style on social media platforms last Friday.

To spice up the event, the Comic Pastor hosted the event and interviewed the two artistes, Makwasha who was present at the launch in Harare and Ngwenya who was recorded live from his base in the US courtesy of Sly Media.

Ngwenya offered the video for free to his fans saying the cost was borne by the blood of Jesus.