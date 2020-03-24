Vaka Building & Hardware now a franchisee for Lafarge Cement

Vaka Building Materials & Hardware continues to grow its profile and is now a franchisee of Lafarge Cement, which allows it to cell the cement giant’s products on its online shops.

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

Vaka is an online building material supplier and hardware for people both based in the diaspora and in Zimbabwe

The company’s chief executive officer, Tapiwa Kundoro said joining hands with Lafarge Cement will boost Vaka’s profile and increase volume sales.

“We now offer all Lafarge products from our site,” he said.

“We offer free delivery for 600 bags in Zimbabwe.

“Free delivery for anyone buying over 40 bags in Harare. Customers can order in the comfort of their homes and offices for convenience .

We supply both individual projects and commercial projects.”

Vaka offers services like solar systems, chase contractors, house plans, property management, car hire, groceries, plumbing and vaka fuel.

The company also sells bricks, cement, sand and stones, hardware electricals, hardware tools, paint, water tanks, floor tiles, ceilings, roofing sheets, roofing tiles, timber, doors, lintels, window and door frames.

Vaka recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

Within that time, they have partnered with 20 companies and Kundoro said they hope to partner with more in the next coming decade.