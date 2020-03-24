Update: Zororo Makamba buried

The government has announced that media personality, Zororo Makamba, the country’s first coronavirus casualty, has been buried, a day after his death at Harare’s Wilkins Hospital.

By Staff Reporter

Information ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana announced that Zororo, 30, was buried Tuesday.

“All protocols in handling departed loved ones who pass on from infectious conditions were followed,” he tweeted.

Zororo’s death has exposed government’s ill-preparedness in handling the coronavirus, with the family narrating how they had been frustrated each time they sought to have the media personality treated.

The family narrated how they had been forced to look for their own ventilator and that when they found it, Wilkins Hospital, which is the main referral centre for the coronavirus, said they did not have power sockets in the media personality’s room.

Efforts to get him to another centre were also frustrated.

Zororo, famed for his explainer video series, State of the Nation with Zororo, was the son of politician and former broadcaster, James Makamba.

The media personality reportedly travelled to New York City in the United States of America and upon his return, he had cold like symptoms.

At the time of his return, it was suspected that he had a cold, since he had travelled to the US in the middle of winter.

The government has announced a number of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far killed 17 250 globally and infected 396 200.

But so far, the government has fallen short of instituting a lockdown.