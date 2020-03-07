Tourism players act on Coronavirus threat

BY VANESSA GONYE

PLAYERS in the tourism sector pledged to work with government to guide the sector’s response to the possible outbreak of coronavirus as two other African countries confirmed first cases.

Cameroon and Togo joined Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal as the sub-Saharan countries affected by the fast spreading virus. Algeria, Egypt and Morocco have also reported infections in North Africa.

South Africa Health minister Zweli Mkhize told the media outside a Durban hotel yesterday that the infected man had come to the country via Dubai from Italy where he had gone for a holiday.

He said this was South Africa’s only confirmed case but given travel links between Zimbabwe and its neighbour, local officials say they are intensifying their preparations in case of an outbreak.

World health officials yesterday expressed concern that some countries were largely not taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously enough. The World health Organisation has described the disease as outbreak as “a threat for every country, rich and poor”.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive, Givemore Chidzidzi said the tourism sector was fully committed to putting people and their well-being first.

“Co-operation is vital for ensuring the sector can effectively contribute to the containment of COVID-19. TBCZ and ZTA are working in close consultation and with other state partners to assist in ensuring that health measures are implemented in ways recommended by the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” he said.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo, who was accompanied by senior ministry officials as well as the World Health Organisation country representative Alex Gasasira, said the meeting was also to map the way forward after South Africa recorded its first case this week.

“Government is working closely with global experts, other governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on this new virus, to track the spread and virulence of the virus, and to provide advice on measures to protect health and prevent the spread of its outbreak in the country,” he said.

The meeting resolved that the tourism industry set up a COVID-19 response committee as a matter of urgency.