Thai coronavirus suspect resurfaces

BY STAFF REPORTERS

A THAI national who escaped from Wilkins Hospital in Harare before coronavirus tests could be conducted on Sunday, yesterday returned to the infectious diseases centre, health authorities have said.

The 26-year-old is now under isolation at the hospital, with test results expected later today.

It was not clear why he ran away on Sunday, after he had gone to a private clinic complaining of a sore throat and a cough and was referred Wilkins since Thailand is one of the countries with confirmed cases of the deadly

coronavirus.

“We are still waiting for (the Thai national’s) results. Once we get them, we will issue a statement,” Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana told NewsDay last night.

While most of the over 3 000 coronavirus fatalities are in China, the number of deaths outside China yesterday passed 1 000, with Italy the hardest hit.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday night declared the whole country a red zone, introducing the most severe

controls on a Western nation since World War Two.

Yesterday, the country’s Civil Protection Agency officials announced that the death toll from the outbreak had jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36%.

The Italian government told all citizens to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel until April 3, radically widening steps already taken in much of the wealthy north, which is the epicentre of the spreading contagion.

In Zimbabwe, Health officials told Parliament that they were looking at ways of strengthening response systems against Covid-19, which has so far affected seven in neighbouring South Africa, and largely feared to cross the border into Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has been accused of not putting tight measures to screen for the virus at points of entry, with focus mainly at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International airports, leaving the busiest port of entry which links southern Africa — Beitbridge Border Post — exposed.

“Coronavirus is a new virus and we don’t know it. We have teething problems, but we will deal with it. We are happy that we are strengthening our responsibility as the Health ministry,” permanent secretary Agnes Mahomva told the Ruth Labode-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health yesterday.

She later told NewsDay, Mahomva that currently, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“As for now, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, we are proud as a ministry that we are doing the best we can with the little we have to make sure that the public is safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gweru City Council’s health department is monitoring 109 citizens who arrived from China.

Addressing an emergency Press conference to mark the State of the City Address (Soca) at Town House yesterday, Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe said there was no need for residents to panic.

“As of today, we had a total of 109 arrivals in the city from China. All of them were isolated and are being monitored by our health department staff. Some of these people, however, have surpassed the 21 days monitoring period and still show no signs of the virus and their test results indicate negative,” he said.

Makombe revealed that in the event that some of the people test positive, the city does not have the capacity to handle the patients.

“We have trained staff who can test for the virus and also medically monitor suspected people. However, we do not have the capacity to treat or quarantine such patients. We do not have the facilities. So, in the circumstances, we will only transfer the people who will have tested positive to Wilkins health centre in Harare,” he said.

— Additional reporting by Reuters