Teachers union leader dumps school over unpaid salary

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) secretary-general Robson Chere has dumped his new school in rural Marondera, saying he could no longer work on an empty stomach after government froze his salary last year.

Chere, a science teacher was moved from Arcturus High School to Dimbe Secondary School in Marondera East constituency this year in a suspected politically-motivated transfer.

The firebrand trade unionist had his salary frozen by government after he was accused of indiscipline following his arrest during the January 2019 fuel protests.

In a letter seen by NewsDay, dated March 10, addressed to Dimbe Secondary School head one Mrs Zenda and copied to the provincial education director, Chere said he will only return to work after government releases his 14 months’ salary.

“I write informing you of my incapacitation to carry out my duties due to financial constraints to cater for my welfare. I have suffered severe emotional, psychological and social stress due to this problem. It has been 14 months since my salary was unlawfully ceased and I am finding it difficult to survive in this harsh economic condition,” read the letter.

Through his lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai law firm, Chere has since approached the courts challenging the freezing of his salary, arguing that government had no basis to act in such a manner.

In the letter, Chere revealed that he has been surviving on hand outs from well-wishers.