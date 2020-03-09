Tazvitya drops new single

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

AFRO-JAZZ musician Maizona Tazvitya (pictured), who fronts the Ancient Tribes band, has released a single titled KwaMungezi which captures the distress of single-headed families that affect the development of children.

Tazvitya, a girl child’s rights defender, sings about the most miserable upbringing which negatively impacts on young girls in the country.

“KwaMungezi is the name of a child whose mother travelled to a (far away) country to look for a job, but while she is in the diaspora life is not all that rosy as she succumbs to HIV. It also happens to be the home of xenophobia. The children left behind, who in most cases are girls, are victims of many forms of abuse including sexual,” he said.

“Literally the song describes the deplorable environment in which children are being raised in our country which leaves, especially the young girls vulnerable to abuse. It’s about challenges which women go through in trying to bring food on the table. The child is always comforted by the community that her mother will show up one day, but now she is a teenager and there is no glimpse of hope that she will return.”

KwaMungezi, which was inspired by the popular Shona lullaby Nyarara Mwana, is part of the forthcoming album Pfumvudza produced by Harmony Studios and set for release during the Easter holiday.

The album’s songs were recorded at Harmony Studios by Cornelius “Corny 3D” Muponda and produced by Mehluli “Taz” Moyo of Africa Revenge. They include Tamari and Majurumbwe.