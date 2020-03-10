Tamirepi remains optimistic

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZPC KARIBA head coach Godfrey Tamirepi is looking ahead to the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with optimism despite a massive player exodus that hit the club.

The power-utility side lost 21 players, including Tinotenda Chiunye, David Temwanjira, James Marufu, Nigel Makumbe, Tawanda Nyamandwe, Talent Chamboko, Boniface Zuberi and Future Sibanda among others.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the year finalist Ian Nekati also left the club to join Chicken Inn.

Out of the 27 players registered last season they retained goalkeeper Tendai Hove, Brian Juru, Simbarashe Gorogodyo, Boyd Mutukure, Collin Muleya and Samuel Mekiwa.

Reasons for such a massive exodus have remained a mystery, even to Tamirepi, but the gaffer believes he has re-assembled a squad that will give rivals a good run for their money.

“After losing so many players, it is very impossible to be talking of the title,” Tamirepi said.

“We lost 21 players, but despite that I believe we are going to be the team to beat. We do not mourn, losing players because naturally in this industry, they come and go, so we have been working to get the current crop to move as a unit and make sure that when the season starts we will have the cohesion that we need.”

ZPC has, in the last two season been, one of the most consistent sides and Tamirepi said they are working tooth and nail to keep their good record.

Last time out, they ended the season on a commendable fourth position, with Tamirepi narrowly missing out on landing the Coach of the Year gong, which was won by Joey Antipas.