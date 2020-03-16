Songani savours Castle Challenge silverware

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FC PLATINUM striker Silas Songani was over the moon after his first half brace against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday gave his side the Castle Challenge Cup silverware.

He, however, said he expects a tough 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season ahead.

The Zvishavane-based side has won the silverware every year since the contest’s inception in 2017 when they beat Harare City 2-1 at Mandava Stadium with goals by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Mkhokheli Dube.

In 2018, they beat Triangle 2-0, courtesy of William Stima and Thomas Chideu goals.

The Challenge Cup, played in November in the two previous editions, has since been transformed to become the season curtain-raiser.

On Saturday, Songani and Perfect Chikwende’s combination made lightwork of Highlanders as FC Platinum suffocated the Bulawayo giants’ midfield before defeating them with two stunning goals from the former Warriors’ forward.

Songani (30) returned from Denmark in December, having spent five years in Europe where he was snapped by Danish side SonderjyskE Fodbold from Harare City in 2014 after a good season in the local league the previous year.

The former Warriors’ gunman was ecstatic following his exploits.

“I want to thank my colleagues for the hard work and the coaches for the teamwork. I was really happy playing my first (competitive) game in Zimbabwe in a long time. I am really excited about scoring the two goals and it’s my first medal back home and I am happy about that,” Songani

said.

“I know it’s going to be a tough season, but as a team we are looking forward to come up with something. As a player, I need to prove something, but it’s all about hard work. I want to work hard because it’s been a while since I last played in Zimbabwe, maybe five-and-a-half years, so I have to work on adapting back.”

Songani played two seasons at SonderjyskE Fodbold in Denmark and was loaned to FC Sydves and Elverum with the former signing him permanently before he returned home in December.

He narrowly missed out on a chance to clinch the Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year award in 2013, losing it to Dynamos’ Tawanda Muparati and ended up as first runner-up.