Shiga Shiga re-joins Utakataka

NOMADIC Congolese chanter and choreographer Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika (pictured) is now back at Peter Moyo’s Utakataka Expresss Band as stage manager although he is still pursuing his own solo musical career, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The musician confirmed the developments yesterday and said he was still writing and recording his own songs which are being played on air.

Shiga Shiga recorded his latest single, Zvinotamba Zvega last month soon after re-joining Utakataka Express following the collapse of his own band last year.

“I am back at Utakataka as a stage manager, but I am also recording my own songs which are receiving airplay on our local radio stations, with my latest being Zvinotamba Zvega, which I released late February. I am doing this to beef up my salary from Utakataka,” he said.

Shiga Shiga has three albums to his name — Two Years Later, Zvirikwamuri and Basa Ndakapihwa — and has often played some of the songs at Utakataka Express shows.

Utakataka Express band manager, Brilliant Ndlovu, confirmed that Shiga Shiga was back in the fold and they did not have problems with him recording his own songs.

“We are working again with Shiga and we do not have any problems yet even with his recordings. We allow him to do so since he wants to maintain his name on air,” Ndlovu said.

Shiga Shiga has worked with a number of artistes including Beverly Sibanda, Energy Mutodi, Brian Samaita and Gift Amuli.