Red Cross commemorates Women’s Day

By Moses Mugugunyeki

More than 1 000 residents of Harare’s Glen View 3 high-density suburb and surrounding areas yesterday received free medical services offered by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) through its Red Cross Clinic as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Services offered included general practitioners’ consultations, dental, breast cancer screening, dispensary and radiology.

“We are here to offer free medical services as part of International Women’s Day commemorations,” said Joel Tapi, who was leading a team of medical practitioners from the Red Cross Clinic.

“We are offering a wide range of services from general practitioners consultations to breast cancer.

“We are looking at assisting between 1 000 and 1 200 people.”

Tapi said the Red Cross Clinic in Harare’s central business district was open to everyone at affordable rates.

“The clinic at 98 Cameroon Street in Harare offers quality medical services including general practitioners consultations, gynaecology, dental, laboratory (for all tests), pharmacy, ultrasound scan, counseling as well as X-ray and dialysis services,” he said.

He said the Red Cross Clinic would conduct similar outreach medical services across the country.

“We are looking at doing more of these outreach programmes across the country, possibly every month,” he said.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri said the outreach exercise was part of his organisation’s mandate of augmenting government efforts.

“We are an arm of the government enacted through an Act of Parliament and as such we are here to augment government’s efforts, in this case of addressing the medical challenges,” Phiri said.

“This is our maiden outreach as Red Cross Clinic and we are looking to have more of these as we seek to reach out to as many as possible.”

Eunice Ngwenya, a Glen View 3 resident, who was among the patients assisted, expressed gratitude over the outreach programme. “These are rare opportunities and I am happy I have been assisted free of charge,” she said.

“We want to thank Red Cross for this programme and we hope to have more of these as medical expenses are now beyond the reach of many.”

She said as a patient with a chronic illness, it was beyond her reach to buy drugs every month.

This year’s commemorations were running under the theme I Am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.