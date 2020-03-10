Police hunt for Binga murderer

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case involving a 20-year-old Binga man who was arrested after he axed five people and two cattle over a misunderstanding.

According to the police, the unnamed suspect from Marangana Village, Lusulu in Binga, armed himself with an axe and went to his neighbour’s homestead, torched a bedroom hut and killed a male adult.

He later returned to the neighbour’s home and killed the wife and child.

At the suspect’s home, he killed his seven-year-old nephew and aunt and also two cattle.

The police said the motive of the killing was unclear and the matter was under investigation.

The police also arrested Mike Matenda (23) of Muchena Village under Chief Masunda in connection with the murder of Headman Chimbwa of the same village in Zvishavane.

Matenda is also assisting police on four other murder cases which are being investigated in Zvishavane.

In another case, a 23-year-old Harare man was convicted and sentenced to 58 years imprisonment for robbing passengers after giving them transport from the capital’s central business district (CBD).

Bruce Kudzaishe Mutsigwa, who pleaded guilty to all 25 counts of robbery, will serve 40 years in jail after Harare regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa suspended 18 years on condition of good behaviour.

In passing the sentence, Takundwa ruled that Mutsigwa committed the offence in aggravating circumstances. She said Mutsigwa targeted women and would also benefit from the crime, hence the harsher sentence to deter would-be offenders.

The court heard that on November 2019 at around 9am, the complainant, Protilda Masvosva and Gladys Madzamba boarded a Honda Fit being driven by Mutsigwa heading towards Harare CBD.

Mutsigwa locked the doors from the front and told the complainants that they had boarded a robber’s taxi and he diverted the route, turning into the Chase Road due north and stopped at a close. The convict then produced a knife and a toy gun before ordering the complainants to surrender their valuables. The complainants complied and left the scene.

Using the same modus operandi, Mutsigwa attacked other 24 unsuspecting passengers using a knife and a toy gun and took their valuables, cash and mobile phones before dumping them.

Mutsigwa was later arrested and positively identified at a parade.