WE live in a fallen world occasioned by the fall of humankind in the garden of Eden through unbelief. The pressures of the present world weigh heavily on us. However the believer has the Word of God as harbour, strong tower, pillar, anchor, propelling power and springboard to realise her/his God ordained mission and purpose. It’’s not a guesswork but an assurance based on truth beyond mere facts. Our patience, perseverance and comfort come from the Bible.

Apostle Paul writing to the church at Rome says in Romans 15:4, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” There are historical practical cases for reference. At this material point in time, the scriptures referred to Old Testament, ie Genesis to Malachi. What is labelled New Testament in your Bible was not yet added to the volume of scriptures. However, we now have the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation.

The revelation of the scriptures are contained in the Epistles. Please reread the verse quoted above. It spells out that it was written for us and not to us. Apostle Paul told the church at Corinth in 1 Corinthians 10:11, “Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come.” We have examples whereby we are admonished. Please also note the preposition for. Many have never realised the New Testament realities or the finished work of Christ. Do I thus render the Old Testament void? God forbid. 2 Timothy 3:16, clears “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” So we need the entirety of the Bible.

Remember that during the Apostolic age, their teaching was spoken word. The writing was done much later. Jude 1:17, spells out, “But, beloved, remember ye the words which were spoken before of the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ.” There is so much that Apostle Paul reveals. He cries in Ephesians 3:4, “Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)” He had the mystery revealed to Him. Furthermore he says in Galatians 1:15-17, “(15) But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb, and called me by his grace, (16) To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred not with flesh and blood: (17) Neither went I up to Jerusalem to them which were apostles before me; but I went into Arabia, and returned again unto Damascus.” Apostle Peter of the inner circle remarks in 2 Peter 3:15-16, “(15) And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you; (16) As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.” Chew this.

I am taking all this labour to clarify the Gospel of Christ, which is the Grace of God to you. Apostle Paul further states in Romans 16:25-27, “(25) Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, [26] But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith: [27] To God only wise, be glory through Jesus Christ for ever. Amen.”

We thus avoid errors by having uninformed zeal or zeal without knowledge. Remember Apollos? Acts 18:24-25, read, “(24) And a certain Jew named Apollos, born at Alexandria, an eloquent man, and mighty in the scriptures, came to Ephesus. (25) This man was instructed in the way of the Lord; and being fervent in the spirit, he spake and taught diligently the things of the Lord, knowing only the baptism of John.” As preachers, we don’t want to present high sounding sermons signifying nothing. Don’t miss next week’s instalment.

So when we look at the example of Sarah, we do it with instruction, knowledge and full persuasion. Look at Hebrews 11:11, “Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

