Olinda Marowa finds love again

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

GOSPEL musician Olinda Marowa, who lost her first husband in 2017, has remarried.

The gospel songbird told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that her new husband, Mike Mapiya, paid lobola to her family in Harare last month, but they were yet to finalise the wedding date.

“We are working on the wedding now, but the dates are not yet finalised,” she said.

The musician said she would relocate to the United Kingdom where her husband — who is a sound engineer by profession — is based.

“He is into music but not as a singer. He does sound engineering,” she said. “Musically, he is very supportive, bringing in ideas on how to push the music ministry and more of a cheerleader.”

Marowa said the church she co-founded with her late husband Michael Mufaro Ziwenga in Gweru, Grace Life Covenant, would continue to run under the auspices of local pastors while she would focus on expanding it abroad.

The musician’s first husband-cum-manager Ziwenga, died at West End Hospital in Harare in 2017.

One of the country’s finest female gospel music talents, Marowa’s discography is made up of five offerings — Nyasha (2007), Mufaro Wangu (2011), Jehovah Tshuvah (2014), Moyo Wangu (2017) and Yahweh (2019).

She has won a number of awards including the Permican for Best Female Gospel Musician in 2015 and Best Contemporary Gospel Musician at the Midlands Music Awards.