No rates cut: BCC

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has ruled out reducing service tariff charges after ratepayers’ plea that the new levies were not only unaffordable, but a cruel onslaught on the urban poor.

A steep increase in rates and tariffs has raised furore, with residents urging council to look for alternative revenue streams instead of punishing them through unaffordable charges.

The new charges came into effect recently after government approved BCC’s $2 779 412 294 budget, which saw rates increasing by about 416%, four months after another 300% hike.

In a letter dated March 4 and addressed to councillors, town clerk Christopher Dube and mayor Solomon Mguni, the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) pleaded with the council to defer the rates increase.

“BCC should have conducted adequate consultations on the affordability of the budget. Residents, by and large, voiced their concerns over the increase, but these were not taken on board … The 716% budget increase has been viewed as a cruel onslaught (on) the urban poor.

“Against the foregoing, BPRA is proposing that BCC must reduce the affordability gap by setting aside the 300% increase for the supplementary budget,” BPRA secretary for administration Thembelani Dube said.

However, the council through its finance chairperson councillor Mlandu Ncube accused residents of being unreasonable, arguing the council would be incapacitated.

“The problem is that if we set aside the 300% rates increase for October, council will not be able to provide services. We are trying our best to make ends meet. There is nothing we are getting from that money because, for example, when we were doing budget consultations a loaf of bread was less than $10. What they (residents) must do is to approach council and make payment plans. That is the least that council can do,” Ncube said.

BPRA, however, urged council to look for alternative revenue sources and also stop funding the Bulawayo City Football Club and re-direct resources to council services that benefit residents.

“There is a need for BCC to urgently come up with alternative revenue sources. There is a need to cut down on unnecessary expenditure and reduce overtime expenditures.

“In 2019, residents spoke against the continued funding of the Bulawayo City which is draining the council’s coffers and bringing little to zero benefit for the residents. While grooming local talent is a noble idea, its timing is not strategic …”