No PSL kick-off date yet

BY MICHAEL KARIATI

THE Premier Soccer League is still to set a date for the start of the 2020 season as they have not yet agreed on a sponsorship package with Delta Beverages.

PSL are still optimistic, however, that the league can kick start this month.

Chief executive Kennedy Ndebele revealed that they had not yet set a date for the start of the programme.

“We have not yet decided on the date of the start of the season because we are yet to put pen to paper with the sponsor,” said Ndebele.

The three-year marriage between the two parties expired at the end of last season but Delta Beverages have in principle agreed to extend the agreement for another three years.

Delta, however, has already committed to bankrolling the Champion of Champions Challenge between league champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners, Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on March 14.

Winners have been promised $400 000 with losers taking home $250 000.

Soccer fans are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting eight-month Castle Lager Premier Soccer League show following the hive of activity that characterised the transfer market.

Caps United and Dynamos both went on frenzied shopping sprees with the former acquiring 21 new players after shipping out the lot from last season.

DeMbare have 14 recruits in their ranks as they look to bring back the glory days.

Rodwell Dhlakama at Ngezi Platinum Stars signed 12 new players including Devon Chafa from FC Platinum and Denver Mukamba from Chapungu and the miners look as strong as anyone on paper.

FC Platinum were also on the scene to strengthen their team for an assault on both the domestic season and the Caf Champions League where they have disappointed over the past two years.

While the dates are yet to be set, PSL still has some issues to be sorted out with Herentals who are trying to fight to keep their slot in the topflight after they were found guilty of match fixing and were docked three points which would plunge them into Division One.

They have since appealed and their case is set to be heard by Zifa.

Newly-promoted Whawha failed to meet the deadline to pay affiliation fees and sit on a tight rope.