Nhamo leaves FC Platinum

MIDFIELDER Lameck Nhamo appears to be heading for the FC Platinum exit with the club suggesting that he could be heading for Whawha.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The stocky attacker joined the Zvishavane football side in 2018 amid high expectations following a good spell at Triangle.

However, since his move, it has not worked well for him after spending much of his time on the bench.

FC Platinum brought him mainly to bolster their squad for the Caf Champions League, but he has been a disappointment.

This season, Nhamo did not score a single goal in the African safari as the club bowed out in the group stages, scoring two goals in the process.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed Nhamo’s departure.

“Lameck Nhamo was wanted by Manica Diamonds and Whawha. I think he has opted for Whawha which is closer to home,” she said.

Whawha was promoted into the Premier Soccer League last year from the Zifa Central Region Soccer League, but are likely to continue playing in the second-tier league this season after failing to pay affiliation fees to feature in the top-flight.

Nhamo becomes the latest big name to be released by the champions after Charles Sibanda, Mkhokeli Dube and Albert Eonde, who were discarded at the end of the season last year. Devon Chafa refused to renew his contract in December and has since joined Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chizondo also revealed that they have loaned out Keith Madera, Haigazio Magaya and Godswill Gwara to Bulawayo Chiefs so that they can have game time.

Madera and Magaya were promoted into the senior team last season.

FC Platinum has decided to ship them out so that they can mature in an environment which is not demanding.

They felt that competition for a first team jersey at the club could be tough for them this season after the platinum miners signed 11 high-profile players, among them Soccer Star of the Year first runners-up Ralph Kawondera and Silas Songani.