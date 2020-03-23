NGZ Byo first to go green

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will be the first cultural institution to go green after the Embassy of Switzerland pledged to install a solar power system at the institution’s building.

Renovations began earlier this year after management secured funding from the Australian and Swiss embassies.

NGZ in Bulawayo director Butholezwe Nyathi (pictured) confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style.

“Renovations are ongoing at the institution and we will be installing solar system funded by the Embassy of the Switzerland in Zimbabwe. We are lucky to be the first cultural institution to go green and this will mean we might phase out the usage of electricity,” he said.

“Besides that, the embassy is also supporting us in expanding our permanent collection. We will also increase the storage capacity of our permanent collection so that we keep an expanded range of the visual memory of the region. We look forward to unveiling a refurbished and environmentally friendly gallery by the end of the first quarter of 2020.”

Late last year, music legend and True Love hitmaker, Busi Ncube, staged a fundraising show to pool financial resources for the institution’s refurbishment after she received an SOS from the gallery.