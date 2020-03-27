Ngezi’s Charamba set for return

SPEEDSTER Micheal Charamba could hand Ngezi Platinum a major boost with a return from injury ahead of the new soccer season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Charamba is currently battling with a right knee injury which he sustained last season at Ascot Stadium during a league clash against Chapungu.

Prior to the injury, Charamba was the shining star for Ngezi Platinum, with six assists to his name.

The 25-year-old was expected to be out of action for the whole of this season, but Ngezi gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama is confident that the player will play a part for the team this year.

Dhlakama told NewsDay Sport yesterday that the winger was recovering well from his injury and set to start light training next week.

“He (Charamba) came on Tuesday. He will be assessed and most likely he starts light training next week,” Dhlakama said.

“I think he will be fine to start playing in the second half of the season or even sooner.

“I have seen these kind of situations but believe me, his return is imminent.”

Dhlakama is credited for reviving the careers of a number of players.

During his time at Chapungu, Dhlakama plucked Hillary Mugoniwa from the wilderness after the player spent three seasons on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Ngezi have assembled a squad that looks formidable on paper with big names such as former soccer star Denver Mukamba, Devon Chafa, Wellington Taderera and Junior Zindoga, among others.