NetOne boss bounces back

SUSPENDED NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has been handed a lifeline after the High Court ordered the parastatal and its board not to institute any disciplinary proceedings against him.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The order by Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba came after Muchenje approached the court on an urgent basis, seeking an order to nullify a resolution which was reached by the parastatal’s board to suspend him.

Muchenje said the resolution to suspend him was reached on February 20, 2020 after some board members namely Susan Mutangadura, Winston Makamure, Ranganai Mavhunga and Paradzai Chakona convened an irregular meeting.

In her determination Justice Chirawu-Mugomba ordered the NetOne board not to pursue any disciplinary proceedings against Muchenje.

“The first, second, third, fourth and sixth (Mutangadura, Makamure, Mavhunga and Chakona and NetOne) respondents are interdicted from pursuing disciplinary proceedings against the applicant,” the judge said in her order granted on March 10, 2020.

Muchenje argued that on February 20, 2020, Mutangadura, Makamure, Mavhunga and Chakona unlawfully and irregularly convened a special meeting of the board of directors without notice and further that its agenda had not been sent to all the board members.