Ndiraya eyes gold

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is excited with the squad he has assembled and believes the giants can awaken and finally experience a stellar season, even though there is uncertainty over this year’s programme as the coronavirus has brought all sporting activities to a halt.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys were active in this transfer market, capturing 13 players laced with youth and experience.

Among those they brought in are Soccer Star of the Year finalist King Nadolo, Warriors defender Partson Jaure, who joined from Manica Diamonds, former ZPC Kariba striker David Temwanjira, former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Byron Madzokere, Stephen Apiah, Albert Eonde, Tinotenda Chiunye, Jean Mutudza, Takunda Mawarire, Phineas Mutsetse and Tanaka Chidhoba, among others, who have given DeMbare reasons for optimism.

Commenting on the squad that he has at his disposal at a season launch function hosted by their principal sponsor Gold Leaf Tobacco, Ndiraya said he was confident of the players he signed, boldly declaring that he has a squad much better than what he had last term.

He said he is taking things step by step and his first mission is to get the team to be in the top four from where they can launch a title bid.

“I think we have an exciting squad, we brought in decent signings. It’s a very competitive side better than last season and it is my hope that we can equip them so that they can bring the club where it should be,” Ndiraya said.

“Last season, I said we were not good enough. We didn’t have the quality to represent the big brand. Now we have a mixture of youth and experience and we expect an exciting season. We will work hard and do the best we can to prepare the squad so that it can compete. We have a squad that can give us what we want, which is a good season. I am pretty sure we can compete for every competition.”

The Harare giants also took the opportunity to introduce their new captain Jaure, who was part of the Dynamos squad that won four consecutive titles before he left for South Africa to join Pretoria University.

Dynamos hope his vast experience will help them get back to the summit of the table.

Like the rest of the Premier Soccer League sides, the Glamour Boys are continuing with their preparations for the new season despite the uncertainty over when the season will kick off.

A ban by President Emmerson Mngangwa of all sporting events and gatherings of more than 100 people for the next 60 days as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus has confined teams to training sessions alone. They cannot even play friendly matches.

Football leagues in the world are also grappling with disruptions of fixtures, while some are facing the grim possibility of failing to finish their programmes as the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 9 377 people across the globe as of yesterday, continues to wreak havoc.

The local Premier Soccer League season is now expected to start in June following Mnangagwa’s directive.