Mutare armed robbers involved in road accident

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

SIX suspected armed robbers who killed a Mutare businessman Kumbirai Khumbula during a prayer meeting at his home on Sunday morning were involved in a road accident a few hours after committing the crime.

They escaped from the accident scene and are still on the run after dumping the businessman’s car at 22 Miles Business Centre.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the accident.

“The armed robbers were involved in a road accident at 22 Miles from Mutare and the car was abandoned at the same spot, they escaped and they are still on the run,” he said.

He said the six stormed Khumbula’s house during an all-night prayer service on Sunday morning.

The armed robbers reportedly tied all the church members with curtains before force-marching the businessman and his wife to the bedroom where they demanded cash.

The now deceased handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before being fatally shot.

The robbers also took away the businessman’s unregistered Honda Fit car.