Musina accident victims named

POLICE in Musina, South Africa, have identified seven Zimbabweans, including two toddlers, who died in a horrific accident involving a small car and a truck which occurred on the South African side of Beitbridge.

BY REX MPHISA

South African Police Services spokesperson for Limpopo province Motlafela Mojapelo identified the victims as Gilbert Mahonolwa (50), the driver, Sunday Winston (28), Morris Tanyanago (62), Sharon Nyathi (25), Kudzai Chirengende (24), and babies Shelther Muzwidziwa (3), and one-year-old Tanyanago Ngaakudzwe. The deceased were aboard a Toyota Fortuner which on Sunday night rammed into the side of a truck on the N1 between Musina and Beitbridge.

Although it is understood the deceased were from Chiredzi in the Lowveld, their relatives were yet to be located to ascertain repatriation of remains and funeral arrangements.