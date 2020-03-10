Mushaninga gets Mr Africa licence

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIM Gossip Models agency founder Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga continues to spread her wings in an endeavour to uplift the local modelling industry after African Models and Pageants Agency (AMPA) approved her as Zimbabwe’s sole holder of Mister Africa Continent licence franchise.

According to the documents seen by NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, AMPA’s chief executive and director for Mr Africa, Christian Tettech, endorsed Mushaninga exclusive rights to select or organise, and send a representative from Zimbabwe for the Mr Africa Continent pageant scheduled for September in Ghana.

Zimbabwe will be represented at the pageant by reigning Mr Zimbabwe Devson Takudzwa Luzaine.

The Gweru-based model was crowned Mr Zimbabwe 2019-2020 king after shrugging off stiff competition from 14 other models at a pageant held at Dream Night Life in Harare.

An ecstatic Mushaninga, who is also a former model, said she was devoted to taking the local pageantry to international levels.

“It has always been my desire to see my beautiful country participating at many of the prestigious modelling pageants. I am motivated to see Zimbabwean men taking part at Mr Africa Continent pageant because such an esteemed pageant gives them an opportunity to go and market the country on the international ramp,” she said.

Mushaninga said models played a big role in the tourism industry, but unlike in other countries there was no meaningful support for the local pageantry.

“We are still looking for sponsorship for flights and Mr Zimbabwe’s wardrobe to fully go and represent our country at this pageant where I believe he has the potential to do well as he has the ability,” she said.

Mushaninga is the Africa Beauty Association chairperson and a holder of many pageantry licences which include Miss Curvy Africa, Battle of the Models Africa and Africa Super Model. She is also the patron for Little Mr and Miss Zimbabwe, Miss Petite Zimbabwe, Mister Zimbabwe, Miss Curvy Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Models Awards.