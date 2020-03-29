Multi-sectoral voices instrumental in reducing biodiversity loss

A COALITION of strong voices may be the missing link towards addressing the on-going challenges of biodiversity losses and the future of nature is already threatened. Governments around the world cannot solve these challenges in isolation, hence a multi-sectoral approach which is inclusive and collaborative in nature can stand to save the bleeding lands, forests and ecosystems.

The multi-sectoral approach is quite a fundamental nature-focused ingredient geared to contribute towards climate solutions or the sustainable biodiversity changes needed at local, national, regional and international levels. The idea is to bring meaning, direction and commitment to nature stewardship by putting together all actions required to stop unsustainable ecological behaviours and climate injustices which have placed many developing countries at risk and duly exposed.

A multi-stakeholder approach is significant and paramount in the sense that it does not only advocate for pledges, but for commitments too. This is important in sufficiently orienting other publics and strong climate change discourse communities towards demonstrating positive impacts and goal-bound initiatives of arresting biodiversity losses, starting with the local communities. These critical networking and reaching out initiatives would inspire a wide cross-section of society, inform and influence policy.

In this regard, the multi-stakeholders for nature would be transformed into strong pillars and a coalition of meaningful and empowering noise that would provide a fortified front towards biodiversity conservation.

Biodiversity conservation inspires the medical field, healthy forests, flora and fauna, clean air and the creation of unlimited carbon stocks underground. These anticipations are against the background of what is being witnessed in many countries, especially the developing ones who are engaging in sporadic and splintered climate change-groupings characterised by split of voices disappearing into the atmosphere without saving any purpose at all. These unfortunate voices lack unity, cohesion, collaboration and vision, where directors or forebearers of these groups are celebrated as gods but without any achievements to show. In this regard, strong unified climate debates, deliberations and sustainable actions are required as hallmarks of these envisaged coalitions, not glorifying mediocrity and non-achievements.

The focus should be collective and unified standpoints on nature, climate solutions and resilient issues in order to rebrand biodiversity conservation aimed at realising sustainable societies and economies. Biodiversity, as a critical pillar cannot be left only in the hands of governments, businesses and non-governmental organisations to take care alone as each of them have their own specific and special interests to protect and take care of while at the same time giving nature a raw deal.

In normal and sustainable forward-looking societies, business sectors would normally take the lead in fostering biodiversity conservation, but in many societies, developing countries included, businesses are normally guilty of a wide range of ecological crimes and injustices while governments would be witnessing. Instead of empowering economies, these practices normally lead to economic and environmental destruction.

A multi-stakeholders approach would enable collective climate coalitions and community of practices to protect and guard against all forms of biodiversity losses at local, national, regional and international scale. As the voices of biodiversity conservation are amplified, some developing countries are not even clear about their biodiversity regulations and targets by 2030. In most cases and situations, 2030 has just become a buzzword, just to excite and grandstand rather than adhering to the pillars of prevention, mitigation, compensation, knowledge generation and sharing. Indeed, yes 2030 is a benchmark for sustainable practices and goals not for communication messages and glib.

Collaboration and action starting from local to national levels are the way to go in order to strengthen biodiversity conservation, education, training and awareness and digital communication ecology. Digital communication ecology is defined as the network of human interactions and information communication technology (ICT) fostering digital communication environment for sustainable development. Within the network of communication ecology, human actors use digital communication in the networked environment, build and share knowledge to achieve sustainable development goals.

Due to their reluctance, cooperation or sometimes lack of it, some businesses and the corporate sector are not demonstrating their worth in terms of corporate and social responsibilities towards biodiversity protection. The criticalness of biodiversity and nature conservation around the world should be based on intrinsic human values before corporate pledges for community relations messaging comes in. While businesses are critical in this conservation matrix, it must also be realised that they are strictly in business to maximise profit and not for public relations stunts.

In this regard, what needs to be accelerated are business-oriented sustainable climate solutions, advocacy and awareness raising effects, especially in developing countries where lots of initiatives are done in boardrooms or in the Press and on television for publicity purposes, leaving real situations behind. Multistakeholders’ local climate solutions and biodiversity initiatives need to be community driven and then transformed into global needs and ambitions with strong relevance to ecopreneurship deliverables. The spirit of ecopreneurship would go a long way in resolving inherent sustainability challenges and gaps, with strong interconnections to the biodiversity charge.

Normally it is the governments around the world who are sometimes found in paradoxical situations. Sometimes they advocate for nature conservation while approving programmes and projects that churn out carbon emissions and footprints contributing to biodiversity losses. Nature restoration programmes need to be chaperoned and sincerely be government-driven and regulated as well as being multi-stakeholder sponsored in the collective spirit.

 Peter Makwanya is a climate change communicator. He writes in his personal capacity and can be contacted on: petrovmoyt@gmail.com