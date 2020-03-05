Mokoomba off to Ivory Coast

TOP Afro-fusion group Mokoomba is scheduled to perform for the first time at the week-long Market for African Performing Arts (Masa) Festival that will run from March 7 to 14 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The festival is a cultural platform for promoting African performing arts of different acts that include storytelling, dance, stand-up comedy, music, theatre and slam.

The group’s manager, Marcus Gora, yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that they were honoured to be staging two shows at the festival, adding that they will depart on Saturday.

“We are starting to perform and travel again after taking two months to rest and rehearse our new material. Our first trip is to Ivory Coast for the Masa d’Abidjan Festival which has been around for 20 years and it is an important platform to expose our music to West Africa and we are excited to go there for the first time,” he said.

Gora said this year was going to be solid for the globetrotting and award-winning band.

“It is important for us to perform in different countries to spread our music from Zimbabwe. We hope that our performance at Masa d’Abidjan will be well-received and will open doors for us to be more active in West Africa,” he said.

“We are planning more concerts in Africa, we played in Ghana and Ethiopia late last year and we go to Zambia after our Ivory Coast tour as we continue to spread music and culture from Zimbabwe to different parts of the world.”

Mokoomba, with their music rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies, was inducted into the Hall of Fame when Afropop Worldwide celebrated its 30th anniversary last year at City Winery, New York City.

Mokoomba has probably become the country’s most commercially successful group and a leading exporter of Zimbabwe’s music culture.

The outfit has performed in nearly every part of the world with their compositions transcending borders as they continue to be recognised and celebrated across the world.