Mnangagwa announces total 21-day lockdown starting 31 March

Zimbabwe will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Monday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and security forces may be deployed to enforce it, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.

Reuters

The decision is seen hurting an economy already struggling with a drought, shortages of foreign exchange and a staggering unemployment rate of over 90%, forcing people to survive on informal trade.

Mnangagwa said in a live broadcast that only state and health workers on duty will be exempted from the lockdown, while funeral gatherings should not involve more than 50 people.

“Some of the measures will be drastic and are sure to upset the daily routines of our lives. Should it become necessary, security forces will be deployed to assist in the enforcement of these measures,” Mnangagwa said.

Nelson Chamisa, the main opposition leader and usually a strident critic of Mnangagwa and his government, said he supported the government’s decision as Zimbabwe was “in circumstances of a catastrophe.”

“Politics aside, we must unite to save lives,” Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Zimbabwe has reported five confirmed coronavirus cases and one death, although the opposition and other critics accuse the government of understating the figures and of dragging its feet in taking necessary action to halt the spread of the disease.

The 76-year-old president said the government was still looking at ways to support the economy to avert two successive years of recession, after a 6% contraction last year.

Most Zimbabweans eke out a living hawking goods on the street, and a shutdown will leave many without an income or food, analysts say.

Last week Mnangagwa announced measures to curb the movement of people, but it has largely been business as usual in Zimbabwe so far, with informal markets and businesses remaining open and public transport continuing to operate.

Earlier, a Zimbabwean billionaire offered health workers new support, including life insurance and cash, after nurses and some doctors walked out over a lack of protective clothing for treating people suffering from the coronavirus.

H.E President ED Mnangagwa’s Address on @COVID19 (Fri 27 March 2019) key points

■ Starting Mon 30 March 2020 – total lockdown for 21 days, subject to review, except for critical movement of goods, operation of key utilities I.e power and water

■ National command element of security deployed to compliment civilian efforts

■ Funerals exempted but numbers should be less than 50

■ Motorists seeking to refuel will not be allowed to leave vehicles

■ Only food stalls will be allowed to operate, none food stalls will be closed

■ Public transport will be stopped except for ZUPCO and PSC, however social distancing to be observed

■ Since information is key, Min Of Health and Min of Info directed to work together.

● 2019 toll free hotline number

■ To expedite testing and diagnostics, centralized at Provincial level

■ Business People and international partners given thanks

■ The tasks at hand are massive, all hands on deck. Unity of purpose, peace, solidarity and compassion encouraged

■ Government will come down heavily on those unscrupulous businesses

■ Legal instruments being put in place to deal with and punish those who case alarm and despondency on social media

■ Business encouraged to support employees

■ Act responsibly and take hygiene seriously