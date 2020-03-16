Mhere, Shumba close ranks

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

A COLLABORATION between two of the country’s top gospel music acts — Mathias Mhere and Blessing Shumba — will be a match made in heaven.

Mhere confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the duo was set to release their collaboration — Driver WeHupenyu — in two weeks’ time.

“In the next two weeks, you can look forward to my new collaboration with Blessing Shumba. It’s going to be hot,” he said.

Sometimes in 2013, there were claims that Mhere had copied Shumba’s style of gospel music.

Mhere said their decision to close ranks and work together in the studio was meant to demonstrate that there was no bad blood between the two and that working together was very important for artistes.

“After what happened, after what was said by people, we decided to clear the air by coming together and working on the collaboration. It is always important to work together as ministers of the gospel,” he said.

The musician said the forthcoming track was a reflection on the change of life’s fortunes after receiving the Lord as his saviour.

“It is about how my life has changed after accepting the Lord. He is now the driver of my life. It is biblical because they are many characters in the Bible who, after God’s intervention in their lives, things changed,” he said.

Mhere said he believed their fans will appreciate the new offering.

Meanwhile, the musician said he was exhilarated after his duet with Mambo Dhuterere — Wehumambo Nditarire — clocked a million YouTube views on Saturday.

“It is a song that many fans fell in love with the combination and the message in the song,” he said, but ruled out another collaboration with Mambo Dhuterere this year.