Mashambanzou on mission to create safe schools

By Staff Reporter

Junior parliamentarians from Harare had a retreat to discuss issues affecting education, children’s rights and respect for the girl child in academic institutions.

The meeting, which was held at Mashambanzou Care Trust in Waterfalls, also looked at issues to do with disability inclusion, sexual health, particularly for the girl child and general ways of creating safe schools in Zimbabwe.

The meeting, organised under Mashambanzou’s education for life programme on February 29, 2020, emphasised the need to create child-friendly institutions through provision of necessary facilities that promote quality and equitable education for all.

This includes the construction of facilities with disability inclusion, provision of enough learning materials, Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) and protection of young people from sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

The meeting was a platform for junior parliamentarians to explore solutions on many issues that affect children.

According to Mashambanzou Care Trust project officer Tinashe Zimondi, the meeting was meant to equip junior parliamentarians with necessary information about safeguarding the interests of children and the youth.

“This meeting for junior parliamentarians is meant to equip them with knowledge and information on creating safe schools and environments for children. The issue of sexual health is of paramount importance for the youth as it is through sexual reproductive health and rights awareness that young people are able to protect themselves from abuse,” he said.

Zimondi stressed the need to safeguard the interests of children living with disability in all schools, saying that parliamentarians were key stakeholders. He said having a child friendly school means equipping the school with the necessary facilities and amenities.