Marry Mubaiwa’s assault trial fails to kick off

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The trial of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa (pictured), who is accused of assaulting her maid Delight Munyoro at Hellenic Primary School in Harare, has been moved to May 12 to 15.

Mubaiwa was represented by Beatrice Mtetwa when she appeared before magistrate Chrispen Mberewere.

The ex-model last month spent a week in remand prison after Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande denied her bail, saying she had a propensity to committing offences while on bail.

She was, however, granted $1 500 bail by the High Court.

Allegations are that on January 26 this year, Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale to collect the accused person’s child.

As she was waiting for him at the gate, it is alleged the driver, Batsirayi Furukiya, went to collect the child and the complainant remained seated in the vehicle.

The State alleges that when the driver was walking with the child to where the vehicle was parked, Marry was following behind him.

When she got to the vehicle, Marry allegedly started accusing Munyoro of telling her child not to like her.

It is alleged Marry then shouted at Munyoro, telling her that she was a witch and could not allow her children to be taken care of by her.

While in the car, the accused allegedly struck Munyoro on her left cheek using the back side of her left hand.