Manyuchi promises knockout

CHARLES Manyuchi has promised to knock out his next opponent, Muhamad Sebyala, in a fight he hopes to use to kick-start his journey to reclaim the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight title.

BY HENRY MHARA

The boxing superstar will be looking to unify the World Africa Boxing Association (Waba) lightweight championship title and World Boxing Federation (WBF) title which he currently holds when he faces the Ugandan on April 3 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday ahead of the fight, Manyuchi was in a boisterous mood and claimed that Sebyala will not last beyond the fifth round of their 12-round clash.

“I have trained hard and I am confident that the belt (Waba title) will remain in Zimbabwe,” Manyuchi said.

Manyuchi knocked out Argentine Pablo Acosta in the fourth round to defend the WBF title which he had initially won by vanquishing another Argentinean Diego Gallardo before round 5.

Previously, the Zimbabwean knocked out Columbian Jose Agustin Julio Feria in just two minutes of the first round. Inevitably, questions were raised over his recent opponents with critics suggesting that the former WBC silver welterweight champ was picking weaker opposition.

He was forced to defend himself yesterday.

“Charles Manyuchi is just a boxer. He is not a manager and I am not a matchmaker. It is not me who chooses boxers, but it is the sanctioning bodies that choose opponents for me. In this case, it is the WBF and WABA who chose this opponent for me. People should know that I prepare well for these fights. I can assure people that this Muhamad guy will be knocked out, again. And they (critics) will probably talk again.”

He added: “I am fighting at home and if someone comes trying to beat you up in your backyard, you defend yourself with all you have. It is like someone coming to your house and tries to rape your wife in your presence. That can never happen. In as much as he (Seybala) has prepared for the fight, as long as we are fighting in Zimbabwe, he should forget about winning. He should brace himself for a thorough beating.”

Manyuchi is on the road to recovery after losing the WBC silver welterweight title in 2017. He believes he is well on course to reclaim the title.

“Manyuchi is back and I can promise you that this year im going to go for that WBC title again.

His trainer Ali “Otto” Phiri said the boxer has been hard at training, doing three tough sessions every day.

Dubbed the Duel of the Doom, Manyuchi versus Sebyala’s fight will headline a bout card which contains other tantalising fights that include a duel between local rising star Hassan “Starboy” Milanzi of the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy against Obert Makaika. Renowned Zambian lady boxer Lorita Muzeya will clash with Lukia Ali of Malawi.