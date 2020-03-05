Manyuchi gears up preparations

Charles Manyuchi’s trainer Ali “Otto” Phiri has said preparations for his boxer’s fight against Muhamad Sebyala were going on well and they were ready for the fight.

BY HENRY MHARA

The boxing superstar is facing the Ugandan for the World Africa Boxing Association (Waba) lightweight championship on April 3 at the Harare City Sports Centre.

With almost a month before the big fight, which will be the main event of what looks like an exciting boot card, Otto is already champing at the bit.

“We are preparing and happy with the preparations. The boxer (Manyuchi) is pushing hard and is ready for the fight. Even if the fight day could be brought forward to tomorrow, he is prepared to fight,” Otto declared.

Manyuchi was initially set to travel to Zambia next week for the final leg of the preparations, but Otto said those plans have since been shelved.

This bout would be his first since defeating Argentine fighter Diego Diaz Gallardo via a third-round technical knockout at the Harare International Conference Centre in September last year to clinch the World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight title.

The celebrated former World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion will start the bout as the firm favourite against Sebyala, who has not won a fight outside his country.

Sebyala’s record stands at 19 wins, 13 defeats and one draw. What is striking though is that all the 13 defeats were fights outside Uganda.

However, Manyuchi is not looking much into the Ugandan’s bad record and will keep his guard up.

“In boxing, every opponent is dangerous. I have always said that,” Manyuchi said.

“I am preparing the same way I would do if I was going to face a world champion. His (Sebyala)’s away record means nothing. I am preparing to fight against a guy who has won 19 fights. I will not underrate him. He has fought good fighters, including Russians, so he was defeated by very good boxers, which is normal.”

Manyuchi has a very impressive home record. In the only four defeats of his largely imposing career, he was defeated in Zimbabwe just once. That was way back in 2009 when he lost to Mordecai Donga, which was his third fight since turning professional.

Since then, he has been on a roll, winning all the fights in Zimbabwe and Zambia, a country he has adopted as his second home.

The 24 wins (15 knockouts) that he has recorded, have also been achieved in fights around the world, including in Italy, Russia, Burkina Faso and the normally volatile Namibia. Manyuchi has drawn just once.

Dubbed the Duel of the Doom, Manyuchi versus Sebyala’s fight will headline a bout card which contains tantalising fights including a duel between local rising star Hassan “Starboy” Milanzi of the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy fighting against Obert Makaika.

Renowned Zambian lady boxer Lorita Muzeya will clash with Lukia Ali of Malawi.

The Waba All-Africa lightweight belt will also be on the line with Evans Husavihwevhu, also under the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, fighting with a yet to be identified opponent.