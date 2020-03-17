Manyuchi camp confident ahead of Duel of Doom

BY HENRY MHARA

THE Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy boxers are confident of winning titles when they take to the ring for the Duel of the Doom on April 3 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The academy is represented on the bout card by five pugilists, led by boxing star Charles Manyuchi.

Four of them will be fighting in title matches.

Manyuchi, a former World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion has already promised to knock out his Ugandan opponent Muhamad Sebyala as he attempts to unify the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and World Africa Boxing Association (WABA) titles over 12 rounds. He warned that the East African boxer will not last beyond the fifth round.

Manyuchi’s protégés are also confident of a dominant display.

Highly-rated Hassan “Starboy” Milanzi, undefeated in 11 fights, will put that record on the line when he faces Obert Makaika of Malawi for the World Boxing Federation super bantamweight title, while Evans “Vanso” Husavihwevhu will be aiming for the WABA title when he clashes with Max Moshi of Tanzania.

Young Tinashe Majoni, also undefeated so far, will trade leather with the experienced Aubrey Masamba of Malawi for the WBF Africa title. Masamba’s last trip to Harare ended in tears as he was knocked down by Starboy.

Another youngster from the Academy, Tatenda Biningu will go head to head with Bongani Mukowora.

“We have been training for three months now for these fights, so we are really prepared. We are ready,” Vanso said. “On my opponent, I know he has fought 12 times and has two defeats so I expect a tough fight. But I can promise that he will get his third defeat here. That I can guarantee,” added Vanso who has nine fights under his belt.

“The title is going to remain here. We are going for a clean sweep as the academy,” boasted Starboy. “I have seen him (Makaika) fighting once and he is very good. But those are the kind of opponents that I want, who can give me some competition. I can’t be having these easy fights all the time. I want to prove that I can beat the very best,” he added.

Makaika’s last fight in Zimbabwe was against Ndodana Ncube, which he lost.

Majoni is equally confident. “This is my first time to fight for a world title, so I’m very happy. This is an opportunity for me to prove how good I am, and I will definitely do that. I need that belt to be ours as a club and the country. I can assure the nation that the belt will remain behind.”

The Manyuchi versus Sebyala will headline the bout card that will also see the celebrated Zambian boxer Lorita Mzeya fighting Lukia Ali of Malawi. Another local favourite Philip ‘Mad Cobra’ will face off with Bazila Ngoza of Zambia in a non-title fight.

Bout Card

Charles Manyuchi v Muhamad Sebyala (WBF World/WABA titles)

Hassan Milanzi v Orbet Makaika (WBF Africa title)

Evans Husavihwevhu v Max Moshi (WABA Africa title)

Tinashe Majoni v Aubrey Masamba (WBF Africa title)

Lorita Muzeya v Lukia Ali

Tatenda Biningu v Bongani Mukowora

Philip Musariri v Bazila Ngoza

John Andrew v Adonai Abraham

Alfred Madzivadondo v Blessing Bhasera