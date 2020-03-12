Macheso hands over classroom block

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso (pictured) yesterday said he was happy to have fulfilled his pledge to plough back into his community after building a classroom block which he handed over to his former school, Enterprise Primary in Shamva, Mashonaland Central.

The Madhau hitmaker officially handed over the classroom block that he built in partnership with Enhanced Mortgaging and House Africa (EMH) where he is a brand ambassador.

The classroom block, named after Macheso, will be used by the ECD-A pupils who have been learning under a tree.

The musician urged parents to support their children’s talents.

“I used to be beaten for playing a tin guitar, but today I want to urge parents to support their children’s talents. There are some talents that have been shown here and I urge the pupils to pursue their talents,” he said.

“Today, through music I have travelled and performed in the United Kingdom, Australia and States so I urge the pupils to do music if it’s their talent.”

Macheso also pledged to pay school fees for 109 students starting this year, saying his desire was to see schoolchildren prospering in education.

The school head, Godfrey Chifanzwa told NewsDay Life & Style that through his gesture Macheso has saved the community by enabling a safe learning environment.

“We are committed to raising the school’s standards and with such partnerships with the likes of Macheso we can achieve our goals. Today’s event is in line with the Visual and Performance Arts embracing our curriculum as it was an educational session as the pupils came to interface with the artistes and promoters,” he said.

Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa said they were committed to support their brand ambassador’s project as they are some construction works in the pipeline at the school.

The event was also graced by Shamva South legislator Bramwell Bushu, musicians Freeman, Selmor Mtukudzi, Simon Mutambi and Progress Chipfumo as well as promoters Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, Josh Hozheri, Regis Munhenzva, Wanisai “Mahwindo” Mutandwa who all promised to pay fees for some of the disadvantaged pupils.