Josh Kays delivers Communion Sound

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

TOP gospel artiste Josh Kawara, popularly known as Psalmist Josh Kays in music circles, brought the house down with a well-polished performance as he launched his second DVD album, The Communion Sound, in Harare on Saturday night.

Josh Kays’ show was so on point that it kept fellow musicians who attended the launch, including Wenyasha Chingono, Phillip Kambare, Welcome Nhariswa, Richard Chimbetete and Blessing Chidzurira on their feet.

The DVD recording, which was held at Christ Unveiling Ministries church, saw gospel music prodigy Jonah Chivasa opening the night before Josh’s wife, Lynn Kays, as well as Philip K and Minister Welcome blew fans away with their stage acts. Josh Kays took to the stage around 8pm and was joined by Chimbetete and Chingono who featured on his DVD with songs Halelluyah and Jesu Kristu.

He said The Communion Sound turned out to be a success following his debut DVD which was not received well on the market.

“The show was a blast and we also did not expect the huge turnout. It was a success and we thank God. Today we had a few challenges with the sound, but everything was in order,” Josh Kays told NewsDay Life & Style after the show.

Chivasa, who sang his heart out, said the show was adrenaline-charged and proved that Kays was a force to reckon with on the stage.

“The show was exhilarating because most of the stuff was on point and the whole auditorium was engaging. This album carries a bit more from Psalmist Josh than we have heard before,” he said. The DVD song list includes Hosssana, Halelluyah, Patinodana, Muri Mwari, Amen, Muri Mutsvene, Hakuna Mumwe, Jesu Kristu, Namabvi, Come Let’s Worship and Nothing Can Take.