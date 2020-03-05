JCMC, NACZ to publish arts magazine

JACARANDA Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), which has been working with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) to manage the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) as part of a five-year contract beginning this year, are set to produce a monthly magazine featuring the works of both the winners and the nominees, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

The first edition of the magazine is scheduled for April.

In communication sent to participants in this year’s edition held last Saturday, JCMC spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen (pictured) said as a way of creating value for artists drawn from various disciplines, they have lined up several programmes.

“Now that the awards are over, it is time for us to create value for you through the various programmes we have lined up — as promised,” Kitchen said.

“Our first such programme is the JCMC – Nama Magazine (working title). Every month, we will be releasing a Nama magazine that will feature the amazing work of our artists, both winners and nominees.”

Kitchen said the artists should send in draft articles, stories, and pictures of their works.

“We will then compile them into a magazine for the general public, corporations and your potential clients,” he said.

Kitchen said they wanted to provide artists with a platform to market their work while contributing to the growth of the arts and culture sector in the country.

“In addition, our targets are 10 000 copies per month. We are open to ideas, and trust that you will engage with us for this very exciting initiative,” he said.

“So I kindly ask all nominees to submit their articles on any of their published works, or artistic experiences, their inspirations, life stories, as well as images to tinashe.jacaranda@gmail.com.”