Jaure suffers head injury

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure was hospitalised after he crashed his car into a tree in Harare yesterday morning .

Jaure suffered a skull fracture and is detained at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he is receiving treatment.

The defender is said to have been coming from a beer drink.

He was pictured enjoying a drink with friends hours before the accident, which happened near Prince Edward School.

Later, pictures of him were circulating as he was being attended to by paramedics with his face and clothes drenched in blood.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the Warriors defender had sustained injuries, but was in a stable condition.

“He is in a stable condition. It was an unfortunate incident, but we are glad that he is stable and the doctors have been doing the assessments,” he said.

“We are looking forward to having him up and running soon so that he will lead the team when the season starts.”

Jaure played in a friendly match against Simba. On Saturday and only last week, he addressed the media promising bliss for the Harare giants this season.

He was named in the Warriors squad for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria that were supposed to be held at the end of the month, but were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was part of the African Nations Championships (Chan) training squad, which broke camp last week following the postponement of the tournament that was pencilled for next month in Cameroon.

Chicken Inn forward Valentine Kadonzvo took to Twitter to wish Jaure a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers are with my captain Partson Jaure and his family. Wish you a speedy recovery,” he posted.

Manica Diamonds also posted on their Twitter page wishing Jaure a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our former player Partson Jaure, who was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) also put a message on their page, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our FUZ delegate and Dynamos FC defender Partson Jaure, who was involved in a car accident.”