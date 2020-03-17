Iyasa shelves schools programme

BY SHARON SIBINDI

IYASA’s annual schools programme Isiphiwo Sami Talent Search has been shelved and will run in the second term of this year in schools.

The 11th edition of the schools drama competition used to commence during the beginning of the first term in a bid to raise the standard of children’s theatre in Bulawayo schools.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Innocent Dube yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that the postponement was necessitated by their current project supported by Culture At Work Africa titled Creativity, Diversity and Social Inclusion.

“In line with this major project, this year young people will work on and present music, dance and theatre productions that promote social cohesion and inclusion in our society under an umbrella theme: Unique, Diverse, Together,” he said.

“This is in our bid to encourage tolerance of diversity in society and where would it be better to start than with the young generation? Preliminaries will be on May 22 at three host schools which are yet to be confirmed and the finals will be at Bulawayo Theatre on May 29.”

Meanwhile, the globe-trotting group, which travels to Europe annually in April, had its tours affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus scourge. Dube recently said they would be postponing the tour to August, adding that they would continue running projects locally.

“Iyasa always runs programmes concurrently locally and internationally and yes there is a delay in our international programmes due to the coronavirus, but it’s a natural cause and there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

“We continue with our work locally until at a time that there is a green light to go ahead with our international expeditions. It’s not the end of the world. It’s precautionary.”