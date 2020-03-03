Hwende freedom bid flops

A HARARE magistrate yesterday upheld an application by the State for postponement of MDC secretary-general Charlton Hwende’s case in which he is accused of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government, saying the matter involves extra-territorial investigations.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti had filed an application for Hwende’s matter to be put on long remand saying the investigations officer needed to travel to Northern Ireland where Twitter is headquartered to extract evidence on whether the account used to post the alleged treasonous message belonged to the accused.

But Hwende’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo opposed the application saying the State is buying time while prejudicing his client. Nkomo further submitted that the State was not sincere in remanding the accused person as it was driven by malice.

Mugwagwa then ruled that the matter was complex and more time was required to complete it.

Mugwagwa said there was no inordinate delay in providing the accused with a trial date saying the State must be given the chance to complete investigations.

The magistrate then remanded the matter to March 18 for routine remand.