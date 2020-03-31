HOW DOES DYNAMOS TRANSFER BUSINESS RANK?

Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya has been active in talking up his sides’ prospects ahead of the new campaign after a busy transfer window that saw them recruit a staggering 13 new players. There is an old saying though that it’s about quality not quantity so is Ndiraya right to hold such optimism?

Here we take a look at some of their arrivals.

DAVID TEMWANJIRA

Position: Striker Age: 27

The signing of Temwanjira could be seen as a gamble given his form over the last 12 months but, if Ndiraya can get him firing then the attacker will carry a big goal threat. If you rewind to 2018 he was one of the biggest talents in the league after he scored 15 goals – split between struggling Shabanie Mine and, after a mid-season move, Kariba.

At the time of his transfer to Kariba it’s believed Temwanjira rebuffed offers from overseas due to a fear of homesickness and it looked a good move to begin with but the goals quickly dried up with a further move to TelOne, who were relegated last season, failing to change his fortunes in front of goal. Temwanjira is unquestionably able to score goals at this level and a change of scenery and an arm around his shoulder might be just the confidence boost he needs to get going again and he too has vowed to ‘return to top form’.

KING NADOLO

Position: Midfield Age: 25

Nadolo became Dynamos thirteenth and final signing after penning a deal to leave relegated side TelOne, where he played with Temwanjira. The 25 year old previously played in ZImbabwe spending three and a half years with Highlanders but moved to South African PSL side Witbank Spurs in January 2018, however, things didn’t really work out with Spurs reportedly failing to pay Nadolo his salary on several occasions. As a result, Nadolo pushed for a move back to Zimbabwe and TelOne took the punt on him mid-way through last season.

He produced some sparkling displays in the second half of the campaign, but his 11 goals weren’t enough to keep them up. Nadolo will get bums off seats and is certainly capable of helping Dynamos to their first championship win since 2014, which is why the likes of league holders Platinum were interested in his signature prior to Dynamos defying the odds to get a deal over the line.

PARSTON JAURE

Position: Defender Age: 29

The bigger news surrounding Jaure at the moment focuses on the driving incident that has seen him hospitalised with a head injury but look beyond that and Dynamos have got a solid and experienced head who will slot straight in at the heart of their defence.

Jaure knows the surroundings well having come through the clubs’ youth ranks before helping them to three league titles on the bounce prior to joining Pretoria in 2014. Besides he has the physical strength of a stallion competing in the Kentucky Derby race and he will be a wall that forwards won’t be able to break easily.

Now though, the Zimbabwean international is at the other end of his career and he’ll be a huge influence on his teammates. In terms of playing style, Jaure is, first and foremost, a no-nonsense defender but he will try and get the team playing out from the back when possible and, on top of that, he’s been handed the skippers armband, which feels like a sound move by Ndiraya.

SUMMARY

The above only gives an in depth look at three of the 13 signings Ndiraya has made since the end of last season – although we expect the three above to feature heavily.

With the likes of Stephen Appiah, Juan Mutudza and Albert Eonde – to name a few – also joining the ranks it’s fair to say Dynamos will be in a much stronger position than their mid-table finish from last year with the only question mark how long it takes the new boys to gel.