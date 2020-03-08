His needs, her needs

MOTIVATION: Ashley Thaba

THE second chapter of Genesis describes in detail the Biblical account of the creation of woman, explaining that God created woman to be a helpmate and companion for man. After the explanation of how she was formed comes the well-known and quoted verse: “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” (Genesis 2:24).

The original intention of marriage for two people is to literally forsake any previous attached relationships and now “cleave” to their spouse becoming “one” person. Marriage was meant to be a gift God gave man and woman to bless them. However, the reality is few couples experience this oneness and blessings that marriage was intended to create. The New Testament explains that selfishness is one of the big reasons why not. In our sinful fleshly nature, we tend to do what pleases us. We tend to want our needs met and not care about putting effort into meeting other’s needs. However, sometimes, it is more complicated than just pure selfishness. Sometimes, marriages lack that matrimonial bliss because the two actually really don’t know what the other person needs. Additionally, many lack the communication skills to properly express how they are feeling and what specific acts would make them feel more loved and supported.

God created man and woman differently in many areas — emotionally, physically, genetically, etc. In many ways, that is what makes marriage exciting. You can spend a life time trying to get to know the other person.

The other person has qualities that you admire because things that they find easy don’t come naturally to you. However, these dissimilarities also create problems because the things that one spouse needs can be so completely different to the needs of the other spouse. So different that without proper communication and good education, you literally cannot understand why something that means little to you means so much to the other person.

There is a book written called Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus which outlined how sometimes the differences seem so pronounced it is like they are species from different planets.

My husband, Percy, and I read a book early on in our marriage called His Needs/Her needs by Dr Willard Harley, Jr. In our early years of marriage, it really helped us to understand each other. I want to share those tips with you today. Thousands of people were interviewed and studies found out that these are the top five needs of most men:

Sexual fulfilment

Recreational companionship

An attractive spouse.

Domestic support.

Admiration.

The studies revealed that the top five needs of most women are:

Affection.

Conversation.

Openness and honesty

Financial security.

Family commitment.

Many couples are not enjoying their marriage to its utmost potential because certain needs are not being met. Sometimes the problem is as simple as an inability to communicate those needs.

Sometimes the problem is even when communicated one spouse just is so selfish they don’t care.

I believe once you begin to understand the differences in your spouse and the way he/she thinks, you will begin to understand that the best way to get your needs met is to try meeting their needs.

Let me give you an example. A man complains he does not get enough sex from his wife. A woman complains her husband is not open and honest about his life. She asks him questions about his work, his feelings and life in general and she feels he is not opening up to her. In the absence of an emotional connection to him because she does not feel he trust her with his life, she feels little desire to open up to him physically by really wanting sex. She craves good honest conversations that help them bond emotionally. What her man needs to learn is that if he can meet her needs emotionally, then he won’t have to work very hard to get her to want to meet his needs sexually! The key is one of you will have to go first! However, most relationships get stuck in the: “Well, I am not going to give him sex because he never tells me anything about his life. He is never affectionate with me! He only touches me when he wants sex.”

Meanwhile, he is saying: “She puts no effort into how she looks. We hardly ever have sex. I don’t even want to go home anymore because I know there is nothing to look forward to there, so why bother even trying anymore. It doesn’t lead anywhere!” If one of them decides to break the cycle and begins to selflessly meet the other person’s needs, you will find it works wonders for the marriage!

