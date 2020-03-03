Harrison defends Dube, Katsvairo interest

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Mark Harrison has defended his choice of old horses Mkhokheli Dube and Michelle Katsvairo, who are likely to put pen to paper at the club this week.

Dube (37) scored the only goal of the day after he was set up by Katsvairo as the Bulawayo giants beat Black Rhinos in a friendly match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Quizzed on targeting the veteran strikers, Harrison said the pair would bring a different dimension to his squad.

“You saw for yourself. The young ones have to learn from somebody. They (the experienced players) bring something to the dressing room that wasn’t there before. At the end of the day, you can’t have young players only in the team,” he said.

Harrison was happy with the way the team played, but said he would get a better idea of how the team measures up against other top-flight teams when the league commences.

“We are now at about 70% and the boys are responding well. I am happy with the way things are going so far. You can’t rush things for now, maybe after six or seven games. It’s only when you play competition that you see the real thing,” he said.

The Bosso gaffer played Katsvairo on the wing, with Dube as central striker, while Prince Dube played behind the main striker, with Devine Mhindirira and Brian Banda in the centre.

Harrison opted for Humphrey Ncube at the left-back ahead of Mbongeni Ndlovu and with Collin Mujuru injured, Charlton Siamalonga was slotted into the right full back position.

Adrian Silla, Ndlovu, Ray Lunga, Tinashe Makanda, Tendai Ndlovu, Bukhosi Sibanda and Cleopas Kapupurika played in the first game with goalkeeper Reward Muza in charge, while Chris Mverechena was between the goalposts in the main game.