Gweru prophet stuck in Angola

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU-BORN prophet, Gerry King, has been stuck in Angola since last week after the country closed its ports of entry and exit as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

King told Southern Eye that he had gone to Angola for a prophetic conference where international visitors from different parts of the world came to receive spiritual gifts.

“I am in Angola stuck now. I came here on March 19 for a prophetic school and conference. But right now they are saying no planes should leave Angola,” he said.

Last Friday Angola President João Lourenço declared a complete lockdown on all of country’s borders for a period of 15 days.

He also ordered the closure of all airports, seaports and land borders with public gatherings of more than 200 people prohibited.