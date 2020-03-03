Gweru chief fire officer dies

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

GWERU chief fire officer Emmanuel Musemwa has died.

He was 62.

Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee yesterday confirmed that Musemwa died at Midlands Private Hospital on Saturday night.

“He was a dedicated, professional and hardworking cadre of the City of Gweru. It is a big loss to us as a local authority and the void he has left at council and at the fire station, in particular, will be difficult to fill,” she said.

“At this stage, what we can confirm is that our late cadre passed on after a long illness. During his time in hospital, several medical tests were carried out, but the doctors were yet to find out (what) was afflicting him.”

Musemwa joined the City of Gweru on January 4, 2001 as a fire officer.

On April 4, 2004, he was appointed the chief fire fighter, a position he held until the time of his death.

Chingwaramusee said Musemwa will be buried in Chaka village in Chirumanzu on a date to be announced.

Several events have been lined up to honour the late Musemwa, including a fire ladder parade around town.