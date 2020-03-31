Green Fuel donates 10 000 litres of hand sanitisers

THE country’s biggest ethanol producer, Green Fuel, has donated 10 000 litres of hand sanitisers to local hospitals towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus

By Staff Reporter

The company, which produces ethanol from its Chisumbanje sugarcane project for government’s mandatory fuel blending, said it had started producing hand sanitisers to assist government in the fight against the virus.

Hand sanitisers have been in short supply following a surge in demand due to the coronavirus.

“The sanitiser is made to meet World Health Organisation standards,” part of the company’s statement read.

“Green Fuel is in the process of donating over 10 000 litres to local hospitals and clinics as well as a number of organisations involved in the fight against the pandemic.

“Donations are also being made to the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the mayors for onward distribution to countrywide clinics and hospitals.”

According to the WHO standard, hand sanitisers should be made to be made up of 70% or more alcohol.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Wilkins Hospital, Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital, Avenues Clinic, Miracle Missions and Angel of Hope Foundation, among others, have received the hand sanitisers as well as media houses, fire departments, Traffic Safety Department and the State House.

“This initial donation is just the start and the company is committed to continuing to assist wherever possible in the fight against this pandemic,” the company said.