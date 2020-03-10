Govt seeks US$14,8m for 2022 census

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Government can only meet 83% of the costs for the 2022 census which requires US$85,5 million and is appealing for US$14,8 million from funding partners.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) revealed this at the Agenda for Development Partners on Resource Mobilisation for 2022 Population and Housing census donor roundtable meeting yesterday.

Piason Mlambo, programme specialist on population and development at UNFPA, said the government was committed to provide funds for the census, but was unable to meet all the costs.

“As per proposed budget by source of funds, the government has committed to meet 83% of the census budget,” Mlambo said.

“UNFPA and government count on developmental partners’ generous financial and material assistance to cover the funding gap of US$14,8 million.”

Government and UNFPA said funds will be mobilised in time to ensure that the census is carried out on schedule and according to internationally recognised standards.

UNFPA is spearheading the programme which is multi-donor funded.

Zimbabwe wants to conduct a paperless census using tablets and computer-assisted personal interviews to capture data during the enumeration process to improve data quality and ensure a timely release of results.