Govt needs to be upfront with information

editorial comment

As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise (108 000 globally,, and at least 3 821 deaths) the government has a duty to keep the nation safe and give correct, updated and concise information at all times.

It is now very clear to many people that critical information as regards the suspected cases is being kept under wraps. The government is currently under fire, and rightly so, for underplaying the risk that the country is in as well as the ability to deal with the scourge that has become a global crisis should there be a positive case.

This lack of transparency on the part of the responsible authorities can only heighten the fears around the disease and history has taught us that this is not good for management of any disease outbreak. When people panic, they act irrationally putting lives of others at risk. Business will also suffer irreparable damage when there is too much speculation in the absence of the basic facts. Zimbabwe is behaving like it is the one responsible for “manufacturing” the disease.

Instead of laying all its cards on the table, the government mostly through the Information Ministry is playing hide and seek, releasing bits and pieces of information which is often incoherent. This is particularly so when it comes to suspected cases. Everyone is anxious to know more about these people, but often the information is shared on social media before government. The USA administration led by President Donald Trump is facing the same criticism for downplaying the severity of the disease and associated dangers. Trump himself said the media was bent on hurting his administration by exaggerating the virus. But look at the US now, the cases keep rising and thankfully, the US has other institutions to deal with the situation effectively whatever the President says. Locally, human rights lawyers have since written to Health minister Obadiah Moyo highlighting concerns that many share. Of note is the fact that human and air traffic between Zimbabwe and other countries that have higher cases of infection such as China, put the country under considerable threat, but we still allow visitors from the affected countries to come through without basic testing.

We could learn from countries like South Africa which have been upfront about coronavirus and strategies that the government is employing to make sure its citizens are safe. While the Health and Child Care ministry says preparedness measures have been stepped up through heightened surveillance at national, provincial and district level, management of information is still falling short, leaving room for speculation.

The government has a mandate as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) “to continue efforts that have been effective in limiting the number of cases and slowing the spread of the virus.”

According to WHO: “Allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any government, as it will harm not only the citizens of that country, but affect other countries as well.” So the authorities should now step up the game and be serious about disseminating information on coronavirus. Unless if they indeed have something to hide?