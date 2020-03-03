Gospel musician launches 9th album

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

GOSPEL musician Richard Chimbetete on Saturday night launched a new 12-track album titled Simply Worship Live 2.

This is the ninth album in the cleric’s discography, and it features fellow gospel artistes Josh Kays, Wenyasha Chingono, Jonah Chivasha and Joseph Chinouriri.

Chimbetete, who is known for deep worship music, told NewsDay Life & Style that the music on the album was meant to exalt God.

“The album is the ninth project but the second in the Simply Worship series. Going forward, our albums will go by the same name because we believe the music is simply worship. The immediate previous production, Simply Worship Live 1, mostly comprises of songs from our previous albums. This is our first live recording and the first album in the Simply Worship series,” he said.

Chimbetete indicated that his latest offering was unique because it had a different sound and was fused with different genres.

“It has a unique element in terms of composition and music feel. We believe we have taken a step higher in excellence, but the quality of ministry cannot be compared because each album has strength of its own,” he said.

The album was recorded and produced by Tremier Msipa of Soundbase Studios and mastered by South Africa’s Jobs Audios.

Tracks on the album include Meet Me at the Altar, When My Soul, Ndichangorara, Hallelujah You Are King, Mweya Ndizadzei, Mwari Muri Zuva Redu, We Glorify Your Name, Jesu Jesu, Our Hands are Lifted, No Other Name, Mumwe Aripo and Munana Nezviratidzo.

The artiste’s discography includes Your Presence (2011), Patsoka Dzenyu (2012), Faithful (2013), One More Move (2014), Munouya (2015), Believe (2016), Simply Worship (2017), and Second Simply Worship (2019).

Chimbetete’s worship band travels around the country ministering in different churches.