Glam Awards organisers wary of COVID-19

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Glam Awards ceremony pencilled for March 28 will now run in two segments accommodating a maximum of 100 people each at The Venue in Avondale, Harare as a precautionary measure in light of the worldwide spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The development follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of COVID-19 a national disaster.

Awards founder Albert Takudzwa Chigiya told NewsDay Life & Style they were selling tickets with caution to ensure the number would not exceed 100 per segment.

“The event will now take place in two segments, that is, the non-music and music categories awards presentation complying with the presidential decree that is limiting the gathering of more than 100 people. The first will be from 1600hrs to 1900hrs and the other 1900hrs to 2200hrs,” he said.

“No tickets will be sold at the gate and upon buying the tickets revellers are indicating the show they would want to attend. We will have necessary requirements such as sanitisers and wipes.”

Chigiya said the voting process was going on well and South Africa-based rapper Alishias “Maskiri” Musimbe (pictured) who is set to receive the Hip Hop Honorary award has since confirmed his attendance.

“The voting process is going on well and, as confirmed by the technical team, over 700 000 votes have been recorded in total. It’s a sign that there is so much excitement in this youths show,” he said.

The first segment will have the Humanitarian award, Breakout, Outstanding Organisation in Contributing to Arts and Youth Development, Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Photography Studio, Best Online Media, Outstanding Fashion Designer, Outstanding Graphic Designer, Outstanding Comedian/Content Creator, Outstanding Social Media Influencer, Outstanding Male Model, Outstanding Female Model, and Fashion Designer.

The second segment categories are Outstanding Album, Outstanding Male Musician, Outstanding Female Musician, Outstanding Newcomer, Outstanding Collaboration, Outstanding International Act, Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Zimdancehall, Outstanding Producer, Outstanding Gospel, Outstanding Lyricist, Outstanding Video, Outstanding Video Director, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Radio Presenter, Outstanding Television or Online Presenter, Outstanding Male Entrepreneur, Outstanding Female Entrepreneur, Song of the Year and the People’s Choice Award.